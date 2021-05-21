More than 180 million spectators will be waiting tonight at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam to follow the largest television and musical show in the world. The Eurovision Song Contest celebrates its edition of 2021 marked by strong security measures due to the pandemic, with less public covering the artists – only 3,500 people can access – but with the illusion of retaking a contest that had been organized uninterruptedly since 1956 and that has only been suspended in its history due to the health crisis.

The grand final, which in our country can be followed from 9:00 p.m. on TVE’s La 1, with comments from Julia Varela and Tony Aguilar, does not have a clear favorite. Among the best positioned in the bookmakers is the rock band Måneskin, which represents Italy after winning the 71st edition of the well-known San Remo festival. The French candidate Barbara Pravi also stands out, with ‘Voilà’; 18-year-old Destiny Chukunyere, from Malta; or the Swiss Gjon’s Tears, with the song ‘Tout l’Univers’.

Iceland is also well positioned to take the top spot. Daði & Gagnamagnið, the group representing the country, managed to qualify for the Eurovision final with a recorded performance. The organization activated the covid protocol after one of the members tested positive. The Icelandic band will not perform live this Saturday, nor will the winner of the last edition, Duncan Laurence, attend for the same reasons.

For his part, the Spanish representative Blas Cantó will sing in the 13th position, in the same place as other candidates from previous editions, such as Serafín Zubiri (2000) and David Civera (2001), who finished in 18th and 6th place. respectively. However, the bets do not leave our candidate in a good place, they reserve one of the last places in the classification for him, which has been common in recent years. The most honorable position of the most recent editions was in 2014, with the Murcian Ruth Lorenzo in tenth place.

It does not seem that it will be this year, therefore, when Spain turns around bad results that do not translate into bad audiences for TVE. In 2019, La 1 swept with a 36.7% share of the screen and more than 5.4 million followers, who followed the performance of Miki Núñez. On that occasion, the triumph was in position 22 in Tel Aviv.

For the performance of Blas Cantó, TVE has entrusted the staging to the Austrian Marvin Dietmann, who directed Conchita Wurst, the winner in Copenhagen in 2014. During the 3 minutes that the song lasts, it will use 36 shots of long transitions with 24 cameras , including a hot head, a cablecam and two steady. But if something will attract attention, it will be the presence of a 6 meter diameter moon, which accompanies Blas “on his journey through the sky and in his dialogue with one of the most loved ones in his life.”