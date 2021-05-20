The Spanish representative in Eurovision 2021, Blas Cantó, is immersed in last minute rehearsals and preparations before his participation in the festival, next Saturday, May 22, which is held in Rotterdam Ahoy (Róterbam, Netherlands) and which is “a dream come true” for the Spanish artist, whose goal is that, when they see him from Spain they feel proud of their performance, that they think «this is our boy».

The same one that in 2004 was presented for the election of the representative of EuroJunior, which was won by María Isabel with her ‘Before dead than simple’, which finally won that edition of the festival. And the same as last year could not participate in Eurovision 2020 with his song ‘Universo’ because it was suspended due to the global pandemic situation produced by Covid-19. Still, he has not lost his enthusiasm and takes the stage feeling “very lucky.”

He has acknowledged having a very hard year personally, with the death of his grandmother and father, and professionally, with the pandemic situation and the suspension of the festival in 2020. For this reason, this year the participation in this edition and the theme with which it is presented – dedicated to his grandmother – makes it “very special”, together with a spectacular scenography that creates a very intimate atmosphere and with which Blas Cantó hopes that in Spain they like it and feel proudThat when they see him on stage they think “this is our boy” and he is fulfilling “his dream.”

In a conversation with Europa Press, Blas Cantó acknowledged feeling “very good, trying to enjoy the music Olympics”, for which he has been preparing for two years and «Very lucky to be able to be part of this festival», something that has always been “a dream” for the singer. “Nothing is what you expect, it is impressive and full of surprises,” said the Murcian artist, who assured that, despite everything, he has prepared “for possible complications” that would mean that someone from the team could test positive for Covid -19.

To avoid these complications, this edition is something different, they are isolated in the hotel, they have been created as microbubbles, very controlled and pending that no one from the team can test positive. They can not go sightseeing, or even go shopping, but it is something that he assumes well aware that any carelessness can endanger the performance.

Even so, “He misses more contact with the other participants”, but he supplements it with the permanent support of his team, his choristers, his manager, who are like his family, since, due to the current situation, no one from his closest environment has been able to accompany him. Blas Cantó leads the Spanish delegation at Eurovision 2021, which also includes his five choristers – Alba Gil, Héctor Artiles, Daira Monzón, Irene Alman and Dángelo Ortega – with whom he has worked for many years and “are part” of his lifetime.

The Austrian set designer Marvin Dietmann is in charge of creating the staging of the Spanish representative. After the gala on Saturday, for which he has been working and preparing for two intense years, he will rest briefly and will get to work on the new record project, in which he will include ‘I’m going to stay’ and on concert dates.

Ricote neighbors will support the singer



The Ricote City Council, a Murcian town of about 1,200 inhabitants where Blas Cantó was born and raised, announced that it is going to install a giant screen in the local Huerto de Celestino Park next Saturday to be able to follow the festival, from 8.30 pm. Fulfilling all the sanitary security measures, fifty of Blas Cantó’s neighbors and relatives will be able to follow the performance from the central park.