Jean-Michel Blanquer jumping and shaking his arms, in a suit and tie, in the middle of children, some of whom, restlessness requires, have the mask under their chin… Tuesday, the image spread like wildfire on the networks social media, supported by countless hijacked videos. Initially, it was about promoting the health benefits of “30 minutes of physical activity per day at school”. Ridicule does not kill, and the Minister of National Education knows it – he has studied.

A screen behind which the real Blanquer lurks

We suppose he is clever enough – he or his communications advisers – to have understood that this image of zouave, which he has been methodically cultivating for months, can serve as a smokescreen. A screen behind which lurks the real Blanquer. Jean-Michel recommends physical activity at school… but Blanquer deprives children of sports practice by prohibiting indoor sport in the middle of winter. Jean-Michel takes the teachers who agree to participate in his staging for sports coaches … but in the name of “Fundamental”, Blanquer destroys sport in the training of future school teachers.

Blanquer, teacher bashing in phony revaluation

Go further. Jean-Michel is the champion of inclusive school? Blanquer refuses to recruit enough AESH (accompanying persons of disabled students) for disabled students to have effective access to their rights. Jean-Michel slams his love for teachers like a stag in the Rambouillet forest? Blanquer, from bashing teacher to phony revaluation, mistreats them. Jean-Michel wants a statute for principals? One of Blanquer’s first decisions was to deprive them of staff who relieved them of many tasks – and the suicide of one of them, Christine Renon, has been compared to an idiot falling down the stairs … Jean -Michel Blanquer plays the zouave, but this zouave has dirty hands.