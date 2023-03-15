The semi-submersible found half-sunken last Monday in the Arousa estuary (Pontevedra) presumably came from Brazil, loaded with drugs and with three crew members on board, according to investigation sources, who have found “blankets, clothes and food from Brazil” in its inside. These sources emphasize that the Poseidon, with 23 meters in length, “inside it is the same” as the abandoned ship in front of the Galician municipality of Aldán in November 2019, which contained more than three tons of cocaine and whose crew members were arrested. On this occasion, however, there is no trace of the drug or the crew. Two speedboats located in February on a Ribeira beach lead investigators to believe that drug traffickers did manage to clear the cargo this time.

In August 2006, imitating the Colombian drug traffickers, the Galician drug traffickers made a botched attempt to build a submarine, a vessel that sank deeper than the semi-submersibles —which go at water level—, in a ship from Gondomar (Pontevedra). With it they intended to collect 750 kilos of cocaine from a mother ship. But the result of the operation was a fiasco and the device was found floating adrift near the Cíes Islands. Subsequently, its only crew member and several people linked to the manufacture of the device were arrested.

The discovery of a second semi-submersible this Monday in Galicia coincides with the chain arrest by the Colombian Armed Forces of three others this weekend, an unusual fact that highlights the multiplication of these vessels in the hands of drug traffickers who They control drug production. These vessels in particular have been attributed to the guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), destined to transport between four and six tons of cocaine hydrochloride each. The ship was raised on Tuesday and towed to the port of Xufre, where it is being inspected.