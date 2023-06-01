Various CD Projekt RED veterans they have founded the new team Blankled in particular by Mateusz Kanik, co-director of The Witcher 3, Jędrzej Mróz, producer of the same game and Marcin Jefimow, producer of Cyberpunk 2077.

There aren’t many details yet on the first project under development at Blank, but it seems that the team already has quite clear ideas and work has already begun. Reportedly, it should be a new game “character-focused and set in an apocalypse, with a twist or two,” apparently, pending further information.

Kanik will be the director of this new game by Blank, while Mróz and Jefimow are the executive producers and will also be supported by other ex-CD Projekt RED, among which also the designer Michał Dobrowolski and the lead story designer of The Witcher, Artur Ganszyniec , who will be narrative director in the new team.

“After years of working in an industry that has proven increasingly conservative, we are ready to try bold and impactful projects, with which we will share our unique creativity,” said Kanik introducing the new team. “While the industry tends to impose a dictatorship of the creativity of a single individual, we want to put the team in charge of everything”, moreover, the idea is to find the right balance between project and team dimensions, recovering the elements of “craftsmanship” and more human work rhythms.

At this point we are waiting to know more about this mysterious game being developed by Blank, a team that seems really armed with excellent premises and built on very interesting ideas also on the vision of the work itself. Meanwhile, a first artwork which should indicate something about the in-development game, listed above on this page.