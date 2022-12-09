In the metaphor of football at the time of the World Cup, the year 2022 is in the final minutes of the second half of extra time and until the close of this edition, no initial public offering of shares (IPO) had been registered at B3 in 2022. , the IPOs are going unnoticed, not a single goal in 120 minutes of a year’s start to be forgotten in variable income. On the other hand, fixed-income and hybrid instruments won with more than BRL 400 billion in private debt securities issuances, according to the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima). For Guilherme Maranhão, vice-president of the Capital Market Structuring Forum at Anbima, the scenario changed completely from one year to the next. “The year 2021 had been very strong in IPOs and follow-ons (offers to increase capital in shares), when interest rates were at 2% per annum,” he said.

The last IPO took place a year ago, that of Nubank, being dated at B3 on December 9, 2021 and registered at Anbima as concluded on January 6, 2022. a very strong year for fixed income and hybrid offers (FIIs, Fiagro, Fidcs)”, he said. According to the association’s data, the total volume of funding in the capital market reached R$ 444 billion up to October, of which R$ 52 billion (12%) in 15 capital increase offers, and a good part of them concentrated in the operation of the Eletrobras (R$ 28 billion). “With the very high interest rate and uncertainties, there was an exit from multimarkets from variable income to fixed income. In stocks, institutional investors preferred more consolidated companies in follow-ons and a much lower risk”, he said.

In the months of November and December, Maranhão observed a lower speed of offers in the capital market. “There is a loss of pace at the end of the year, but still with many operations, mainly debentures and commercial notes”, he said. Looking ahead to 2023, he is confident of a resurgence of equity offerings. “The scenario suggests a comeback. There is a considerable recovery to happen in equities next year”, he said.

The view that IPOs may reappear in 2023 is shared by the Director of Investment Banking at Santander Brasil, Gustavo Miranda. For him, among foreign investors there is a repressed demand for follow-ons. “If the world helps, large companies in the energy, sanitation and pharmaceutical sectors in Brazil can increase their capital in the second quarter of 2023′, he said. “Growth companies [companhias que buscaram capital para crescer] will have a little more difficulties for IPOs.” Miranda explained that these companies had no problems raising money in 2021, when interest rates were at 2% per annum. “Of the demand, 77% came from local funds that were looking for stocks.”

The scenario for 2023 is quite different from the low-interest environment seen in 2020 and 2021. According to Miranda, space is starting to open up for foreigners in offers from larger companies, IPOs of more than R$ 2 billion from cash-generating companies. “The most liquid and which (fund) managers like,” she said. He says that Santander is prepared for this scenario. “I’ve now been to the United States and Europe, the good will towards Brazil is enormous. In environmental terms, it is encouraging.” For him, the Brazilian market with large companies is one of the most attractive, cheapest, with multiples below the historical average. But the director pointed out that foreign investment will enter the country cautiously. “Nobody is in a hurry, they will wait for clearer signs about the economy to do the math.”

FIXED INCOME In the scenario of high interest rates expected to continue throughout the next year, other capital market representatives project that fixed income offers (debentures and commercial notes) and hybrids (FIIs, Fiagro, Fidcs, etc.) will continue to expand .

In the opinion of Luis Gustavo Pereira, partner responsible for the Capital Markets area at Guide, 2022 was the year of fixed income. “The receivables market (CRI and CRA) has doubled in size. On individual performance, commercial notes have become a boon for small and medium-sized companies, with FIDCs (credit rights funds) buying these securities,” he said. In the view of Marcelo Michalua, CEO of RB Capital, even with the uncertainties, fixed income will continue to grow. “A more defensive strategy in bonds, CRIs, CRAs and infrastructure bonds makes sense,” he said.