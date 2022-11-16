The Roman boxer, former European middleweight champion, won the award last Sunday in Palermo thanks to the documentary film on his life “EmanueleSiouxBlandamura”

He also knocked out Beppe Fiorello. Not in the ring. It would have been too easy, and against the ethics of noble art, for a former European middleweight champion like Emanuele “Sioux” Blandamura. He did it in the actor’s favorite terrain, cinema. At the 42nd edition of the Paladino d’Oro SportFilmFestival in Palermo on Sunday, the Roman boxer won the award in the best leading actor category for his docufilm on his life “EmanueleSiouxBlandamura”, directed by Riccardo Rabacchi. Among the nominations, together with him and three foreigners, there was also Fiorellino, Rosario’s younger brother. A true actor, but who could do nothing against the punches, in the sense of acting, thrown by the Sioux of Italian boxing.

Straight to the heart — “The jurors said they were struck by the authenticity of my interpretation and the values ​​transmitted by telling my life – Blandamura says almost moved – I went straight to the heart of those who saw the film, especially university students. All’ I entered the theater for the awards ceremony and they welcomed me with standing ovations and choirs as if I were entering the ring for a match between two sides of the crowd. I thank Palermo for all this. The Paladino d’Oro award, one of the most prestigious in sports cinema, born in 1979 like me, he is worth as much as the European title won in 2016 against Matteo Signan”. See also Carlo Ancelotti's 5 concerns with Real Madrid before the Champions League final

Rivals and friends — Associated with Signani, another chapter in Blandamura’s life and career (29 wins, 4 defeats) takes place. Like those portrayed in the one-hour docufilm about his difficult childhood, abandoned by his mother at 10 months then found again at 37; on love for grandfather Felice, “listen to everyone’s advice – he told me and today I always repeat to the boys – but make a mistake with your head, only in this way will you grow up and learn to live”; on Buddhism and the commitment in the third sector; on boxing, from the legendary Gleason’s Gym in America (the gym of La Motta, Ali, Tyson), to the world challenge lost in Japan against the star Ryiota Murata, to the European Championship won in the third bout, against Signani precisely. “Since that match with Matteo we have become friends – explains Emanuele – In boxing you fight, but when you get out of the ring you are bound by a feeling whose strength is comparable to that of love for a woman. On the eve of every match I’ll call him from Signani, send him messages. On Friday 18 November I’ll be at ringside in Savignano sul Rubicone, his country, where he’ll try to regain that European middleweight title stolen from him in France”. See also Aubameyang's 5 offensive qualities that will help Barcelona raise their heads

First outing — Instead, on Thursday 24 November “EmanueleSiouxBlandamura”, also nominated in the best short film category, will make its first appearance after the Paladino d’Oro at 6 pm at the Due Ponti Sporting Club in Rome. Where Blandamura will also present his book, written with Dario Torromeo, “Che lotta è la vita”. A title that already says it all. “Between his pages, as in the film – concludes the Sioux – I tell my story and a great truth, learned inside and outside the ring: difficulties are medals of valor”.

November 16, 2022 (change November 16, 2022 | 17:51)

