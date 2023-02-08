Why did Blanco destroy the Ariston stage during his performance? The singer had audio problems: “I decided to have fun”

The first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 will long be remembered for the gesture of Blanco on the Ariston stage. The artist performed twice. The first together with Mahmood, a year after their victory, with the song Chills. And the second, with a total white look, alone, to present his new song The island of roses.

However, something went wrong. During the performance, Blanco well thought of destroy the stage. She started kicking the scenography created for her hit, the roses flew and then ended up on the ground and covered the Ariston stage.

Amadeus was surprised, as were the public. No one could understand the reason for his outburst. At the end of the performance the same singer has explained what had happened.

I had sound problems, throughout the performance he touched the headset, looking at the direction. And in the end, as he himself stated, he decided to “have fun anyway“. However, his fury was not at all appreciated by the public and controversy immediately broke out.

The host recalled the show of the edition of Morgan and Bugo: “It’s been since the days of Morgan and Bugo that something like this hasn’t happened to me”.

The singer certainly interrupted the monotony of the evening, increasing the ratings of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo 2023 Festival.

Even Gianni Morandi understood that it was necessary to laugh about it and turn off the public’s controversies and boos. He showed up on stage with a broommaking everyone smile!

Last night, the first ones performed 14 artists. Below the provisional ranking: