On the occasion of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Blanco he performed on stage making himself the protagonist of a sensational gesture. In detail, the well-known singer had destroyed the scenography, ending up in the crosshairs of controversy. Now, the Imperia prosecutor’s office has asked for the case to be dismissed. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Blanco was one of protagonists most talked about and popular of the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival. Amadeus had called the famous singer on the stage to present his new single “L’Isola delle rose” when suddenly the latter destroyed the scenography.

The reason of this gesture is linked to a defective audio return in the earphones. At that moment, having kicked the roses on the stage of the Ariston Theater, the singer had left all viewers with open mouth. Immediately after the performancehe himself had stated alongside Amadeus:

I couldn’t hear through the headphones, I couldn’t sing, but at least I had fun, that’s music too.

In the light of this episode, the singer from Brescia found himself in trouble. In detail, he had been investigated for damage. At present the Prosecutor of Imperia has requested thestorage of the case. In detail, the Deputy Barbara Brescia has filed the request for archiving and the granting of it must possibly be the investigating judge.

Alberto Lari on the case of Blanco

In any case, the latter could also consider theidea to reject it and then establish a further investigation. Speaking on the matter was the attorney of Imperia Alberto Lari. These were hers words: