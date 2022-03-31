Special episode of “Piedi x Terra”, the format that tells the travels between dreams and reality to learn more about the young talents who populate the Serie A championship. In this special episode, Dazn interviews another very young talent with a past as a former football player and today a career in the world of music: Blanco. The young singer at “Piedi x Terra” talks about his past experience as a footballer and the choice to follow another talent of his, the musical one, telling, after the victory in Sanremo, how do you stay, precisely, with the down to earth. “When I was little I wanted to be a footballer – says Blanco – because I was a little fascinated by the stereotype of the footballer, so I thought it was cool to be. When you get a little older, you no longer think about the stereotype, but about what makes you feel good. yourself. I started playing football when I was little, when I was 4. He made me passionate about my dad. I started watching Roma matches with him, then I played football until I was 16/17 years old. And then I’m sick of it.” Sport to release emotions: “I’ve always experienced it as an outlet, as something that made me feel good. I think professional footballers also play because, in addition to the fact that they like it, it gives a physical outlet. It’s a way to release the emotions. After some time it stopped giving me those emotions. Singing, music is my life now “.