Striscia la Notizia tries to dismantle the Blanco case: intercepted by Valerio Staffelli, the flower stylist gives a different interpretation

And if the case Blanco was it a simple joke? The behavior of the rapper al Sanremo Music Festival 2023 has generated a lot of controversy. In the launch press release for tonight’s episode, Strip the news but states: “More than a scene, it was a set-up”.

Blanco: the new revelations of Striscia la Notizia

During the first episode of the singing festival, Blanco had started performing his new single, The island of roses, only to stop and ruin the choreography. According to the official thesis, the decomposed reaction would have depended on some sound problems. In short, it would have been an instinctive reaction, born of the moment.

now, however, Strip the News brings to light another truth. In a new report, broadcast a few minutes ago, Valerio Staffelli interview the flower stylist Jessica Tua.

Who, to the insistent questions of Antonio Ricci’s historic correspondent, underlines how, from initial plans, Blanco should have reproduced the movements of the video clip. Well, it was expected that he would kicked and punched the roses. Before the episode they had also carried out tests with the rose bed. And Blanco was happy.

Although I have no way of confirming it 100 percent, for Jessica Tua Rai was aware of it. In fact, several people were present next to the stage; therefore, someone from state TV had probably witnessed the scene.

However, every aspect has been studied in detail and the roses have had their thorns completely removed.

Jessica Tua’s words they don’t match with the version of the top management of viale Mazzini. Amadeus himself has stated on several occasions that Blanco should have done some show with the scenography, but nothing comparable to what actually happened.

The day following the performance, the direct protagonist wrote one letter where he asks to be forgiven, without, however, presenting an apology.