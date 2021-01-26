The president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, He conveyed a message of optimism and encouraged Spanish athletes to continue their preparation to arrive in Tokyo in the best conditions during a talk held on Tuesday with 27 Olympians online. Blanco informed them of the sports news related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as the health measures that are being taken in the sports field both nationally and internationally, according to the COE.

After the publication of information that recently questioned the celebration of the Games, Blanco “wanted to send them a message of optimism, encourage them to continue with their preparation to arrive in the Japanese capital in the best possible conditions and, also, get to know first-hand the situation in which each of them find themselves “.

Saúl Craviotto, Sandra Sánchez, Lydia Valentín, Damián Quintero, Carlos Coloma, Eva Calvo, Alberto Fernández, Niko Shera, Mario Mola, Blanca Manchón, Beatriz Ferrer-Salat, Jesús García Bragado, Jesús Tortosa, Pablo Abián, Nico Rodríguez, Elsa Baquerizo , Gabriel Escobar, Fernando Alarza, Rocío del Alba García, Marcus Cooper, Javier Cienfuegos, José Quiles, Rodrigo Germade, Carlos Arévalo, Ray Zapata, Pablo Torrijos and María Pérez were the athletes who participated in the talk. In her, thanked Blanco “for his constant support and also the COE for his professionalism and dedication, and for providing them, once again, the best conditions in the Olympic Games, “said the organization.