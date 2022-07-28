The singer and great supporter of Roma was a guest of the club where he met Mourinho and players. And many of them attended the show in Capannelle last night

Under the stage, happy, like any other kids. Even if they are not whatever they are, because, from Zaniolo to Spinazzola, passing through Mancini, Kumbulla, Calafiori and Zalewski, last night most of the Roma players, some with wives or alone, were at Blanco’s concert. The umpteenth way to make a group, especially after the visit of the last winner of Sanremo to Trigoria.

Visit – Blanco is a great Romanist, two days ago he was hosted in the sports center and got to know Mourinho and the players better (Dybala included) and he returned the invitation by hosting them at the first of his concerts: yesterday and today double stage in Capannelle organized for Rock in Roma by Vivo Concerti, a lot of enthusiasm, a great desire to sing in the city that is not hers but has adopted it. “Meeting the protagonists of the team that I have followed with my father since I was a child was really exciting – Blanco’s words to Gazzetta -. Seeing all these guys putting so much consistency and sacrifice into achieving their goals is a really good example. As guests in their ‘home’ it was a bit like experiencing a piece of history of one of the most important teams in Italy ”. See also The purple dress, the promise to Italy and Orlando. Thus Banchero became the absolute first choice

DYBALA AT THE RESTAURANT – No concert, given that he is still gaining confidence with the new reality, for Paulo Dybala. Last night, after the first minutes in the Giallorossi jersey against Ascoli, he went to dinner at “Rinaldi al Quirinale”, renowned for its fish specialties, in the center. Today in the afternoon, for him as for the others, the departure for Israel, on Saturday the friendly against Tottenham by Conte.

