In these hours the gesture of which he has become the protagonist Blanco last night on the Ariston stage is one of the most talked about topics on the main pages of the newspapers. There are many who intervened to condemn the behavior of the singer. Among the many words spent in this regard, the words of the President of the Liguria Region could not be missing.

As already mentioned, there are many who have commented negatively on the gesture made by Blanco on the Ariston stage last night. First of all the Codacons who denounced the fact also asking the Court of Auditors for compensation. These were the words of the association:

Having destroyed the scenography of the Festival could lead to real crimes. The art. 635 of the penal code establishes that “Anyone who destroys, scatters, deteriorates or renders, in whole or in part, useless movable or immovable property of others on the occasion of events taking place in a public place or open to the public is punished with imprisonment by a at five years old.

Blanco in Sanremo, the words of the President of the Liguria Region arrive

A few hours ago, the President of the Liguria Region also expressed his opinion on this much-talked about affair. John Toti he spoke via his Twitter profile. These were his words about it:

Nobody touches the flowers of Sanremo! Dear Blanco, behind the scenography of flowers that you lightly destroyed yesterday evening there is the history of an entire city and the intense work of our flower growers. That’s why I want to invite you to visit our greenhouses. You will be able to see with your own eyes the extraordinary commitment and excellence of the professionals who carry on a tradition that has become an international heritage and is part of the DNA of Liguria and Sanremo, just like the Festival.

And, continuing, the President of Liguria he added: