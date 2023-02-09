“Everything was designed so that it was not harmful. The thorns had been removed from the roses”

Although three days have passed, Blanco’s performance in Sanremo 2023 in his new single L’isola delle rose still makes people talk. The competition has come back to us, that is Strip the Newswho sent Valerio Staffelli to interview Jessica Yoursthe flower stylist who prepared the roses that Blanco destroyed on the Ariston stage.

“Blanco in Sanremo 2023? A staging” — Striscia la Notizia underlines how Blanco’s scene wasn’t improvised because he didn’t hear the audio well, but everything was prepared. The flower stylist explained: “During the performance, Blanco was supposed to move like in the video de The island of roses and then kick and punch flowers. A test was done before the episode, we had to be inspired by the video and for this reason we re-proposed the same bed of roses: Blanco himself was happy”. See also Women's Federal Cup: quarterfinal schedules

Thornless roses — Jessica Tua added: “It was all designed so that it was not harmful. All the thorns have been removed from the roses themselves, about 300″. Staffetti asked the woman if there were also Rai personnel in the test done by Blanco and she replied: “I think so: I don’t know who they were, but people there was”.

Amazed Amadeus — Amadeus, who immediately appeared shocked by Blanco’s performance, the same evening, in connection with his friend Fiorello, said he knew that Blanco should have done something with the roses, rolled around in them (the thorns had been removed for this). but he had obviously exaggerated. It doesn’t seem that his reaction has changed after seeing the reaction of the Ariston public, who turned against Blanco. And Blanco himself looked aware of the exaggerationbecause he didn’t justify himself by saying, for example, that he repeated what he did in the video. See also Ferrari F1, Carlos Sainz's party at the Maranello restaurant

The video of “The island of roses” — In fact, if it is true that even in the video of the song Blanco doesn’t treat roses very well, in any case he doesn’t destroy them like he did on stage, where instead he seems to have exaggerated because he couldn’t sing as he wanted. Then, the next day, Blanco openly apologized with a post on Instagram to the “city of flowers” and said he loved the Ariston “with all my madness”.