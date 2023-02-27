After what happened in Sanremo, Blanco ended up under accusation and now his father is speaking

Although a few weeks have passed since the end of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, some episodes that took place on the stage of the Ariston Theater are still being discussed on the web. In particular, to end up in the crosshairs of controversy was Blanco which is currently under investigation. However, his father broke the silence. Here are all of his statements.

In the last period on the web there has been nothing but discussion of theexhibition by Blanco al San Remo Festival. During the performance, the young artist destroyed the scenography due to earphone problems which prevented him from singing.

In sight of this gesture, Riccardo Fabbriconi, has not only ended up in the crosshairs of controversy but has also been denounced by Ansa. In fact, the prosecutor is currently investigating him for damage and it would risk well 5 years of imprisonment.

While the person concerned is sorry with Amadeus and in general with the entire Festival crew, the Father John. These were hers words released on the occasion of an interview with “DiPiù”:

Unfortunately what has been carried out against my son is an initiative never undertaken before and destined to create a precedent. There is a risk that no one wants to go to the Sanremo Festival anymore. Before evaluating what to do, he must get hold of the documentation relating to what has been disputed. We ourselves in the family look forward to reading those papers. We want to have an exact idea of ​​what happened and what it cost our child. Only later could we express ourselves and we will do so in a press release.

A few days ago, even there mom of the singer had commented on the story by taking the defences of his son. How will the case evolve? We just have to find out!