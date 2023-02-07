A glitch infuriates the 2022 winner who destroys the flowers on stage: “I couldn’t sing, I still wanted to have fun.” And the audience boos him

From our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito – SAN REMO (IM)

Blizzard on Blanco. While the winner of last Sanremo sang his new song, The island of roses, the classic technical problem of the “beautiful live stream” occurs. Blanco can’t hear himself and goes crazy. First he asks to stop the music, then he starts smashing all the scenography of red roses (set up given the title of the song). Blanco is one who smashes everything at his concerts, chairs, microphones, guitars, but it is immediately clear that this time he is going a little further and the buuu starts from the audience.

Amadeus arrives on stage, asks the audience to calm down, but Blanco doesn't help him: "I didn't feel like it and I decided that I wanted to have fun anyway". The artistic director first calls him Salmo, and oh well, the moment is excited, then invites him to come back and perform. He is furious, doesn't answer, glosses over. And he goes away.

morandi street sweeper — Amadeus tries to find serenity, plays down and Gianni Morandi helps him: the scene in which he sweeps the flowers destroyed by Blanco on the Ariston stage will remain one of the highest and most exhilarating moments of this edition.