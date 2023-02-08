One of the most talked about moments of the first evening of the 73rd Sanremo Festival was undoubtedly the one in which Blanco, winner together with Mahmood of last year’s edition, destroyed the composition of roses during his performance. Many thought it was all prepared, but to give the definitive answer, removing any doubts about it, he thought about it anyway Amadeus.

The hype for the prime time of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival it was a lot. And it can certainly be said that expectations have not been betrayed.

The race presented artists level and their songs were greatly appreciated. Brilliant too guestswith a radiant and moving Chiara Ferragni as co-host, i Pooh making everyone sing and dance to their hits and Mahmood and Blanco, who a year after last year’s victory, reported “Chills” on the Ariston stage.

Blanco, alone, also returned alone in front of the audience, later, to sing his new single, “The island of roses“.

However, this performance it absolutely did not go as expected. About halfway through the performance, the singer, unnerved by the fact that he couldn’t hear the audio in his headphones, reacted by literally kicking apart the flower arrangements that were on stage.

Amadeus’ explanation

“Something like this hasn’t been seen since Bugo and Morgan“, has commented the art director immediately following the episode.

Many, especially on social media, have thought and wrote that it was all a hoax and that they had witnessed one staging extensively studied at the table.

To tell what happened and remove all doubts Amadeus himself thought about it, in connection with Fiorello during the After Festival.

Ama said yes, Blanco was expected to make some choreography also involving the roses who were on stage, but certainly it was not planned that he destroyed everything as he actually did.

The usual irony of Fiorello he tried to dampen everythingbut the young artist has nevertheless received showers of criticism and in the newspapers and on TV, today, his gesture is by far the most talked about.