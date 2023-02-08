Unscheduled by Blanco who at the end of his performance literally destroys the planters of the Ariston stage. A reaction, according to him, to the fact that the headphones didn’t work, and that he couldn’t hear his voice. Lots of boos and irritation from the audience. British the reaction of Amadeus who with his usual aplomb asks for justification of the gesture and proposes to the singer to perform again at the end of the race.

“It’s been since Bugo and Morgan – Amadeus vents – that I haven’t experienced situations like this, at least then there was Fiorello”. Which, moreover, does not take it very well: in a connection with Ariston, “did you really offer him to sing again? And what time do I start? I can not do it. I give up. My eyelids are already falling off” (hosts the after-festival ‘Viva Rai2, Viva Sanremo).

Morandi cleaning up Blanco’s mess is the highlight of the evening #Sanremo2023 pic.twitter.com/uzaSp74HcW — SilviaW🎶💐💐 (@silviawoot) February 7, 2023

In the meantime, Gianni Morandi appears on stage holding a broom to lend a hand: “Do you know what it will be? That of everything we have seen and heard in these hours tomorrow everyone will talk about what happened now ”. In any case, Blanco doesn’t perform, in the end. “The conditions aren’t there” explains the artistic director and conductor.