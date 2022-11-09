The governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco asked the Congress of Morelos to remove Prosecutor Uriel Carmonaafter he was accused of covering up and failing in the investigation for the feminicide of Ariadna López.

The President of the Morena-PES alliance asked the Legislature to initiate the removal procedures for the person who, he said, was chosen by former PRD Governor Graco Ramírez, with whom Blanco is also at odds.

“It is the reality that happens in the state, there is a complicity, there are friends of both deputies and the Prosecutor (…) I hope the FGR attracts the case, I repeat it again to the Prosecutor: my Prosecutor, get to work, how many murders you haven’t resolved”, said the former footballer.

Yesterday, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, attacked Carmona again and said that if the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office had not intervened, the femicide would have gone unpunished.

For his part, the Prosecutor defended the investigation carried out in Morelos and said that they have ministerial statements from 10 people, telephones and geolocations of those involved were tapped, for which he ruled out a cover-up.

“There is no reason to think of a resignation, that falls within the realm of politics. We are going to continue working,” he said.

…And in the midst of a storm, the Prosecutor delays the file

While more voices ask to review his performance in the Ariadna case, Carmona notified that it will be until November 13 when the agency in charge of it delivers to the Capital Prosecutor’s Office (FGJ) the folder it opened in this regard.

“Why do they take time to deliver the folder? In other words, what do they want to fix the folder?” Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government, questioned yesterday and who for the second day accused Carmona of covering up for Rautel ‘N’, the main suspect of the feminicide of the young woman.

Sheinbaum considered that the investigation by the Morelos State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was “sloppy” and “cover-up.” For example, it was not until Saturday the 5th that his agents tried to secure the videos of the building where Rautel lived, in Colonia Roma Sur.

“Without any order, without any official collaboration, they arrive at the Campeche building and in an intimidating way ask whoever is there for the cameras,” he commented, “five days later, when the (FGJ) had already done their job.”

Carmona assured on Friday the 4th that Ariadna had died after a “serious” consumption of alcohol and a bronchial aspiration. For the Head of Government, if the CDMX had not done its own investigation, it is very likely that the crime would go unpunished.

“No prosecutor in our country should again blame a woman for her own death and we don’t want there to be a cover-up of femicides because of more power ties, no matter how much money they have,” he said yesterday.

The National Citizen Observatory of Femicide (OCNF) also demanded an investigation and sanctions.

“In addition to revictimization, it meant the premature conclusion of the case, without a serious investigation, without a gender perspective and without due diligence, as well as the performance of a poor autopsy,” he said.

“As defenders of women’s rights, we repudiate the misogynist behavior of the Morelos Prosecutor and demand that an immediate investigation be launched.”

defends himself

In response to criticism of the cover-up, Carmona assured yesterday for the first time that Raudel “N” is one of the main suspects, not only because of the video where he carries the body, but also because he was seen on the La Pera-Cuautla highway, where the body was found.

“He was in the territory of Morelos and very close, practically in the area where the body was found, we have that perfectly and technically accredited,” said the Prosecutor, “there is no cover-up.”

With information Iván Sosa, Mayolo López, Claudia Guerrero and Antonio Baranda.