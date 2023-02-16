Imperia, the prosecutor opens a file for damage to Blanco, who destroyed the staging on the Ariston stage

There is never a shortage of surprises from the singers a San Remo. This year during the first evening (February 7) the rose garden created on the stage of the Ariston Theater, which was to frame the new single by Blanco “The Island of Roses”in a temper tantrum was destroyed by the singerthen, he explained: “I couldn’t hear through the headphones, I couldn’t sing, but at least I had fun, that’s music too“. I wonder if now the fun is the same for Blancogiven that today (February 16) he is being investigated by the Imperia prosecutor’s office on charges of damage, after accepting the complaint made by Codacons.

The Codacons complaint presented to the Imperia prosecutor’s office against Blanco

The Prosecutor of Imperia has fully accepted the complaint presented by Codacons, last February 8, which asked to proceed against the singer Blanco for the possible case of damage. This was announced by the consumers’ association, which, as will be remembered in the aftermath of Blanco’s outburst on the Ariston stage he had filed a formal complaint to the Imperia judiciary.

As can be read in the complaint, presented to the Imperia Public Prosecutor’s Office, it is requested to proceed on the basis of art. 635 of the penal code according to which “Whoever destroys, scatters, deteriorates or makes, in whole or in part, useless movable or immovable property of others on the occasion of events that take place they perform in a public place or place open to the public is punished with theto imprisonment from one to five yearsi”, in relation to the damage to the scenography which also led to a waste of public money.

