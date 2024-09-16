Electronic Arts today revealed the official soundtrack for EA Sports FC 25, an international playlist spanning multiple musical genres. Among the world-famous artists, standout debuts include rappers Geolier and Blanco, who bring the energy of Italian music to the game, inspiring football fans to give their all for their club. Blanco, acclaimed Italian artist and avid AS Roma fan, will contribute his single “Ancora, ancora, ancora.” Geolier, international rap superstar and SSC Napoli fan, will ignite the spirits of Napoli fans with his track “I p’ me, tu p’ te.”

“Being on the soundtrack of EA Sports FC 25 is a dream come true, I’ve been playing since I was a kid!”, said Blanco. “The best thing about supporting Roma is feeling part of a family: going to the stadium and singing the anthem with the other fans is an overwhelming emotion. It’s fantastic to be able to combine my passions for football and music in such an important project”. Geolier added: “Hearing my song in the background while I play is a great satisfaction. Unity, teamwork and achieving a goal are values ​​present in football that I also share in my life and with my family, which in the end is also my team”. The full soundtrack of EA Sports FC 25 is available now on Spotify and other streaming platforms. The game will be available from September 27, 2024, with early access via the Ultimate Edition starting from September 20, 2024.