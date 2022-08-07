Jocelyn Blanchard, former footballer, analyzed the Juventus transfer market, talking about Allegri and Pogba.

Jocelyn Blanchardformer midfielder of the Juventusissued statements to Tuttojuve.comtalking about the club White black. Here are his words: “For several years, very honestly, I struggled to understand the logic of the Juventus signings. I think it is difficult to compete with the biggest, in fact one wonders if Juve are in possession of the same means as the top European clubs. The impression is that the club is no longer able to attract the 4 or 5 best players in the world, so it has to think differently and try to build a group in a few years. To do this you should be able to keep your samples, but today there is the economic factor to be taken into account. Thus the coefficient of difficulty rises by a lot “.

On Merry and the next championship: “Allegri has already shown that he knows how to win at Juve. The coaches depend a lot on the players available and on the means put in place. Juve is a real institution and can win by counting on these values, but the football economy has changed a lot. Maintaining his philosophy is very difficult for clubs like Juventus, because very big teams build with a really high budget and destabilize those presidents who think they can win by changing coaches. “

On Pogbaand the injury of French: “He is a champion, injuries in football can always happen but there is no question of his level. The Juventus management, rightly, convinced him to sign because they consider him essential in their tactical chessboard. Otherwise he would never have taken it. Surely, if he hadn’t gone away for nothing, it would have been difficult to buy it. Paredes? Here we return a little to what I said a little while ago, or what Juve want to do. Paredes can be good for a season or two, but I’m not sure it’s enough to win the Champions League and a new Scudetto. “

