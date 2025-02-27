We still mourning. I do not say it, the ones convened to the International and Homeland Film Parties and Awardswho continue to wear in Madrid, Berlin and Los Angeles Dark designs. However, in most cases we find a … Peculiarity: Almost all are one -piece and sculptural models, type to the figure of the SAG or golden Oscar award. Alargated, as if they threw an invisible thread of their crown, the best dressed ladies of recent weeks are presented to the very very vertical, elegant and a classic touch that, far from being caspose, is the most attractive.

I have studied with careful how stylists manage to break masterfully with absolute black. What are the tricks? Now I tell them. Do not stop reading these ‘Stitches with thread’ If, like a servant, they are addicted to dress woven clothes on the dark side.

We start with Zooey Deschanelwhich is the girl in the movie ‘500 days together’ and the protagonist of the series ‘New Girl’, both essential titles. The actress, in addition to beautiful, has an innate retro air that her stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, captures perfectly. Look what you have devised for SAG: a Armani Vintage ‘Tuniso’ For the occasion. We have no details of what he has done, if he added the white fists, the chest or the black loop of the neck, but there are three very good ideas to mourning any lbd.

Zoe Saldaña (Saint Laurent) and Zooey Deschanel (Armani Vintage) with two sculptural black dresses at the SAG Awards.



Gtres





In the same awards, Zoe Saldaña It looks another black sculptural dress. It is asymmetric, since one side has a long sleeve and the other, no. To illuminate the black velvet, Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent, It gives a shiny flying at the end of the right shoulder. A decorative element that provides a hint of sophistication and a scoundrel brushstroke to the model.

The day before and already in Spain, during the Fotogram Awards party, the Spanish actresses also went to the black to pose on the red carpet. Blanca Suárezthe most spectacular of the gala, poses in the style of the photographs of the early nineteenth century and looks like a velvet dior design adorned in the neck so it looks like a white gold and pearl collar. The result cannot be more slender and elegant, although without an apex of cursilería, by work and grace of Freddy Alonso, his stylist.

Marta Nieto (Isabel Sanchís), Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (Juan Carlos Pajares) and Blanca Suárez (Dior). They also wear black at the photograms awards.



Gtres





Marta Nieto In the same call it looks like a golden Hollywood actress. He gets it thanks to the dress of Isabel SanchísSuárez’s jewels help and classic hairstyle, too. The pockets take seriousness to the matter and white softens the solemnity of the look.

Juan Carlos Pajares He is responsible for the dress that Aitana Sánchez-Gijón It looks in the same Spanish awards. The design, which reminds a lot of sewing models from the middle of the last century, is classic, discreet and dancer. The tulle skirt the black thickness and the pearls of the straps illuminate a content neckline.

As the pearls are in fashion as a decorative element in the tissues and the white color comes to the rescue to beautify, even more if possible, the black prevailing. I say that with models of this style we could dare to go to a wedding as a guest.