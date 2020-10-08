Blanca poses in a Versace dress and Eres bra. Click on the photo to watch a video about how the photo session unfolded.

Blanca Suárez says that her latest film, The bar, by Álex de la Iglesia, talks about fears. “Of their own, but also of those from all over the world”, explains the great phenomenon of Spanish cinema. He’s only 28, but he’s been successful for so long it seems like he’s always been here. It’s actually barely a decade since he debuted with Eskalofrío. Even less since he became a generational star thanks to two series: The intership, the gothic adventures of teenagers in the country, and Boat, in which he met Mario Casas, today his friend and almost his male version. The careers of the two sex symbols Spaniards cross each other with some frequency. The last time in The bar.

She seems relaxed and assures that it is because she has a fairly calm streak. A conscious decision. “I saw a busy spring coming. There are times when I disappear. You don’t always have to go to events. These are things that have to be done sporadically ”. That spring has already started with the premiere of The bar. “Spring continues with Cable girls, Netflix’s first Spanish series (premiere, April 28).

“Being Netflix, the promotion is international. Suddenly a door opens to the whole world. And if you want to work abroad, you no longer have to take a plane. They have come here. It’s cool”. In his case, doubly cool, because he has no intention of moving abroad. “It depends on the priorities of each one. I like to travel and work abroad for months, but to feel that I am from here, to be with my family, with my people … Not to live abroad. There are things that I don’t know if I’m willing to sacrifice today ”.

Nor do you need it. He assures that since he started he has never been without work. But he flatly denies the existence of a plan. If what counts is true, his career is similar to a winning game of Tetris in which all the pieces have found their place by chance. She has only brought good disposition.

“There wasn’t a day that I thought I wanted to be an actress. It was something that I liked and did like hobby. When I started I was at a time in my life where I had to make decisions. What to do, what to study… I started audiovisual communication, but I let myself be influenced. To go against the current is to fight against you. Life is placing you. So there came a time when I got carried away. And I saw things happening ”.

He tells it while pecking a plate of rice in the Sudestada restaurant, closed today for weekly rest. The interior has been occupied for hours by the team for the session: makeup artists, stylists, two people from catering (“Very healthy and vegetarian”, they say), the people in his office or a video team that has come to record a promotional action for The bar.

The photographer, after finishing with the actress, has bundled up the stylist’s assistant to become an erotic model. So as we speak, there is a girl posing half naked on a table. Something that does not seem to impress Blanca Suárez. At least today, he doesn’t seem like a very impressionable person. His philosophy is to normalize everything. Something that when it comes, for example, to participate in The Skin I Live In, from Almodóvar, in 2011, at 23 years old, has its complications.

“I did a lot of testing and when they said yes, it was very surreal. That kind of castings I try to take them as the safest thing is that it is ‘no’, although it may be ‘yes’. When you are chosen, for a few seconds you are happy, but the actors are insecure people and then the monsters return: ‘Will I do it well? Will they kick me out? ‘ Keep in mind that these types of roles are an extra, it is to enter the history of cinema. It is not normal, but you have to force it to normalize for you. In the end it is your day to day and you cannot spend your life saying: ‘How strong!’. Our profession consists of normalizing many things that are not normal at all. We are not the only ones: Beyoncé will find her day to day normal. And the kings, too. How you don’t normalize it, you go crazy ”.

It is more difficult to normalize polemics. In 2016 he starred in the miniseries What his eyes hid. The love story of Serrano Suñer and the Marchioness of Llanzol humanized one of Franco’s most repulsive ministers. And of course, it got messy. She still defends that work today. “It was not about cleaning this man, anyone who knows some history knows who we are talking about. A love story is told. A part of something. If you are offered a character of a multiple baby rapist murderer you cannot face her by judging her. And that doesn’t make her a better person. Or the other way around: maybe I am a daughter of a great whore in my house, but with you I am charming. And my family will say: ‘Why do you describe her like that, if she is a son of a bitch?’

How are you at home? “A son of a bitch,” he jokes. “Well, not so much, but with the people we love we are always a lot worse than we are on the street. I try to be a good person, really. But in the end you pay for your bad times with the people who are closest to you. They are the easiest target ”.

