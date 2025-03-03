Each reader has a vision of the characters in the book in his hands. Blanca Suárez had his from Silvia, the protagonist of ‘The footprint of evil’, who now embodies in the cinema: “It respects your opinion to the director when he has written the novel, but Manuel Ríos San Martín has been generous and has accepted my grain of sand. There are things in the film that were not on paper, now it is more intense, with fewer police moments and more motivations for my character, such as their past traumas or their conflict with motherhood. One of the most curious experiences of this ‘thriller’ is that, for the first time, it has been shot in Atapuerca: «One of the privileges of my profession is that it opens doors to new worlds. It has been a luxury to work in that excavation, closed, at night, alone, ”acknowledges the actress. If I had to choose one of the features that best define it, Blanca does not doubt:” Temperance. I think I try to handle the most peliagudas situations from calm. And I manage well, I recognize it ». But there are details of being that I would change if I could: «I am lazy, I admire people who have extra will to do a thousand things at the same time. It fascinates me ». It is clear where he would take refuge to find peace: «Far from noise, from crowds. When there are chaos I overwhelm me. I’m really at ease, relaxed, when I’m with people who know me well. And that is the same people who give me love, because I need love to give me. Therefore, Blanca avoids «to all those who do not listen, who overwhelm with the word, with the attitude, and pass you over. Those people take me out of what standard related noticies not the ‘metamorphosis’ of Aitana: Sebastián Yatra, the reaction of his father and his surprising current relationship abandía standard not Kiko Rivera, with the daughter of Anabel Pantoj eternal ». If there is a compliment that he likes is that they say ‘you have not changed’: “I think there is nothing like yourself and be faithful to what you are and want to be.” He also enjoys when he fantasizes, even if he does it with my feet on the ground: «I am fun to dream, visualize what I want, but I do not live there. I project it, but I do not anchor, nor do I place it as a goal. I run my energies without obsessing. He has a well -ordered head, transmits it with his way of expressing himself, but in his life a certain madness reigns: «I would love to have my routines, but I have to constantly improvise. Every day is like a roller coaster. It is the reality of my work, right now I don’t know anything I am going to do in April, for example. I try to close the agenda, but I don’t know what my life will be because all of it depends on the projects, the schedules of each filming … the routines give me calm, so I miss them, but I have learned not to frustrate myself for having to sacrifice them. “Blanca is recognized” a romantic, but because it is my character. I like the little gestures of love, things how to create beautiful moments with the people I want, not only with my partner, to be able to remember them later ». That is why he takes care of them with care, moving them away from the curious looks and alien to that bubble in which he feels comfortable sharing his feelings. The girl who played to take photosblanca has enough memories of this photo made when he went with his uncle to the park: “I was three years old and had my favorite dress.” Blanca Suárez as a girl Abcla Camera is not a banal detail: «My family was very much to record videos and take pictures. Sometimes they assault me ​​unexpected ‘flashes’ of my childhood and I am not sure if they are real, they are the result of what my parents have told me or are caused by the images that I keep. Because I have everything saved, not only that material, also clothes or insignificant things that have value for me. Blanca had no problems at school, “I have never had bad notes,” but it was not a place to inspire him: “sitting to study bored me, but forced me to get the course dignity.” Then, like everyone else, adolescence came to disrupt everything: «At that time I was more rebellious. It was already sociable, pleasant and communicative open, but a world was opened inside me that I only share with those that are closer. It is a small circle, it is always the same. “Blanca is very present to theirs:” We are neither perfect, we are nor a tribe, but all in my family are wearing one of the others. We are very present in everyone’s lives ». It is likely that they were surprised to see her become an actress because she was not one of those girls determined to fulfill the dream of being an actress: «Mine is not born of an absolute vocation but of a coincidence sets, although caused in some ways, because I went to theater classes, I moved in a circle of artists, I did a test and everything was triggered. But no, I never felt the call. For me, all of disguising me to get out in family videos was nothing more than a game.

#Blanca #Suárez #give #love