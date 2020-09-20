Blanca Suárez and Javier Rey have become the first surprise couple of 2020. The actors – he, the protagonist of Velvet or Farina; she of Cable girls or the tape The bar– have been seen walking together through the streets of Madrid, holding hands, chatting, smiling and kissing.

Has been the magazine Ten minutes who has published the images of the meeting, which occurred a few days ago in the capital. In them it is appreciated that the actors do not hide while walking together and that they kiss in the street on several occasions until they reach the actor’s house, where the publication ensures that both spent the night. The 31-year-old actress and the actor, who turns 40 in February, have known each other for several years. They coincided in 2016 in the filming of the series What his eyes hid, from Telecinco, in which he played the designer Cristóbal Balenciaga and she played one of his muses, the aristocrat Sonsoles de Icaza.

After three years, the actors met again this summer. In Jerez de la Frontera they shot together in September the film produced by Atresmedia The summer we live, set between the present and 1958 and in which they both star, he as Gonzalo, an architect, and she as Lucía, an heir to the Jerez wineries and fiancee of his best friend.

It was shortly after that filming, between the months of September and October, when it became known that the relationship that Suárez had with actor Mario Casas for two years had ended. His close circle claimed that the break had occurred due to schedule incompatibilities and the distance between the filming. The couple had known each other for almost a decade, since both had starred in the series together Boat, and then they had met on numerous occasions, until they began their romance after filming The barby Álex de la Iglesia. In addition to Casas, the actress has dated interpreters such as Joel Bosqued or Miguel Ángel Silvestre or with singer Dani Martín, singer and former vocalist of El Canto del Loco.

Javier Rey and Blanca Suárez, during the filming of the series ‘What was hiding their eyes’, in January 2016. Europa Press Getty Images

For his part, Javier Rey has maintained a much more discreet profile regarding his private life. After years working in film and television in series such as Isabel, Shoulder bag or Hispania, the Galician actor it came to him the popularity thanks to Velvet and critical and public recognition thanks tohe role of Sito Miñanco in Farina. It was hardly known about him that he had a discreet relationship of more than 15 years with the Canarian actress Iris Díaz, who has worked in series such as The commissioner, Central Hospital, The Prince or Love in troubled times. The couple met when they were studying acting in Madrid and have been together ever since. Due to the lack of acting projects, Díaz has worked as a cleaner or teacher, and in the year 2013 launched a now defunct line of fashion accessories in which Rey also participated and was very active. They both had a son in April 2018.