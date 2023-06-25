Blanca streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode of the fiction in rerun, 25 June

Tonight, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fifth episode of Blanca will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Jan Maria Michelini and Giacomo Martelli, and freely based on the novels by Patrizia Rinaldi featuring the character of the same name. The series will be broadcast every Sunday and Monday in prime time and features Maria Chiara Giannetta as the protagonist. Where to see Blanca on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Blanca live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Blanca on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? We tell you right away: 6 episodes will be aired in all. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):