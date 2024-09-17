Ciudad Juarez.- When the match was beginning to shape up to end in a draw that tasted like defeat for the Bravas de Juárez, the newly entered Blanca Solís appeared to break the tie in the 78th minute and the border squad defeated the Centellas de Necaxa 2-0 as visitors this Monday, at the close of Matchday 10 of Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The Bravas had come into this match with three consecutive games without scoring, so Solís’ goal broke a drought of 348 minutes without a goal.

The match looked like it would wake up the border attack and come out with a big win against one of the worst teams in the current tournament. Las Centellas have only one win and one draw, and now nine losses, with only four goals scored and 31 against.

But for most of the match, the difference in names between these two teams was not evident, and Las Centellas even created some offensive opportunities.

Solís came on in the 73rd minute in place of Karime Abud and five minutes later scored the goal that at that moment was a huge breath of fresh air for the Bravas, led by the Spaniard Óscar Fernández, who at certain times in the match looked slow, uncoordinated and even taking the ball away from each other.

With the goal in their favor and little time on the clock, the Juarez victory seemed imminent, but to leave no doubt, Liliana Mercado shined in a free kick by sending the ball to the back of the net and thus further assured the victory of the Bravas, who reached 14 points in tenth place overall and will return to action on Saturday, September 21 when they host Cruz Azul at the Benito Juárez Stadium.