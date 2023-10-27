Genoa – Hands off focaccia! Those who are not Ligurian cannot understand it: woe betide confusing it with the “White pizza”. It is blasphemy, a disgrace to be avoided at all costs. Many Genoese focaccerias even specify this with signs for tourists: “We don’t sell white pizza here!”. In short, it is an error that should not be confused.”wool with silk”. It’s still flour, but it’s a whole other world. Seeing is believing.

Blanca in the alleys of Genoa

This is why all hell broke loose on Thursday evening. Because of Blanca 2, the much-loved and successful TV series set in Genoa. The audience continues to reward her, this time the Genoese reject her. And naturally they moan. Not all, but many yes.

It happened on Thursday evening on Rai1 almost 4 million viewers (equal to 21.4% share, the series hit the jackpot competitor) witnessed the capital mistake (gastronomically speaking): instead of focaccia, white pizza was shown. How come? Probably, since the interior shots are in Rome and not in Liguria, when looking for focaccia to bring to the stage in the area, only the white pizza found in the capital’s bakeries will have come up.



White pizza is thicker and taller than focaccia

Certainly the one shown was not the classic Genoese focaccia that we all love. “Too high and dry” was the immediate comment from most. In fact, open heaven. A few minutes and… thousands of Ligurian viewers they rushed to social media to complain. “Are they making fun of us? And that would be our focaccia?” was the objection of the first commentators. “On the next round will they also tear up the pesto, showing the lemon one?” another pushed forward fearing more future gaffes.



The record-breaking focaccia in via XX Settembre

We know: trouble touching pesto and focaccia, not even the talented and adored Maria Chiara Giannetta can do it. Seeing is believing: out of curiosity, go and read the hundreds of comments, many poisonous, that one of the main Facebook pages dedicated to Genoa, called “Genoa The Superb”, with over 40 thousand users, hosted under a polemical post that the user Gianni Mussini published almost live on Thursday evening: “It’s a shame to present a focaccia like this: it offends all of Liguria.”



The post that sparked the debate on Facebook

The tones are serious, although the topic is light. Many users confirmed their annoyance by shouting “crazy stuff” or “what did it cost to use real focaccia since the setting is here in Liguria, not elsewhere?”. However, the crash did not affect the judgment on the Blanca series, that the majority defend and appreciate. For example Licia Rosselli: “We agree on the use of focaccia, nothing catches our eye with ours (the interiors were shot in Rome and therefore they will have found that in the neighboring shops). But the series promotes Genoa with some beautiful panoramic views. The book from which the fiction is based is set in Pozzuoli and not in Genoa and I don’t mind this transposition”.



Some of the comments on the focaccia case

And other commentators have also defended the production by claiming that the many postcards of Genoa, Camogli and the gulf of Portofino, compensate for the slip on the symbolic product of Liguria. As Anna Traverso: “Let us always remember, beyond sterile controversies, that finally someone is giving visibility to our city, which we adore, but most Italians consider, unfairly, a Cinderella…”.