Blanca (reply): how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Blanca, the TV series broadcast (rerun) on Rai 1? A total of 6 episodes will be aired: the first Sunday 4 June 2023; the last Sunday, July 2, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 4 June 2023

Second episode: Monday 5 June 2023

Third episode: Sunday 11 June 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 18 June 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 25 June 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 2 July 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Blanca, broadcast on Rai 1, last? Each episode will be broadcast at 21.25 and will last approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (commercials included). Where was the TV series filmed (location)? Filming of the first season was carried out in Genoa (the ancient fishing village of Boccadasse, the ancient port and the Aquarium, the beach of Camogli and the historic centre), Rapallo (GE), Arenzano (GE), Cogoleto (GE ), Monte Argentario (GR) and Formello (RM). Blanca (which benefited from the artistic consultancy of Andrea Bocelli) is the first series in the world to be shot entirely in holophony, a 360-degree sound recording technique that allows it to be reproduced in a similar way to how it is perceived by the human ear, accompanied by special visual effects.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Blanca, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast from Sunday 4 June 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.