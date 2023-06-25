Blanca: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode repeated on Rai 1, 25 June

This evening, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fifth episode of Blanca will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Jan Maria Michelini and Giacomo Martelli, and freely based on the novels by Patrizia Rinaldi starring the homonymous character. The series will be broadcast every Sunday and Monday in prime time and features Maria Chiara Giannetta as the protagonist. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot and previews

In today’s episode, titled “Spots,” we see a young engineering PhD student go missing. The disappearance opens a chasm in Liguori’s life. In fact, Michele has an unfinished business with the past that is connected with this case. The main suspect in the aforementioned circumstance is a powerful oil tanker: Piccardo. His lawyer is Linda, Liguori’s mother. The story inevitably brings back the contrast that exists between the two. Blanca is unaware of the danger she is in. She is increasingly at risk because there is someone who controls her and wants to hurt her.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth installment of Blanca, but what is the full cast of the tv series aired in reruns on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: