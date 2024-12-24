She is only 21 years old, but she already has more life experiences than most girls her age. For the good and the bad. On the positive side, a successful career as an athlete and, on the negative side, one of the worst injuries that can be suffered: the dreaded triad. However, thanks to a strong character and her ability to excel, this Villa de Madrid Country Club player only sees a bright future in the distance. “When I broke my knee on the way back from the Paris Games, I had a very bad time, I’m not going to deny it,” he explains, “since apart from the pain of the moment and how hard the rehabilitation is, you never stop thinking about it.” your head wondering why it happens to you, what bad luck and all those things. However, I soon focused on the favorable aspects.”These arguments are clear for this student of the double degree in International Relations and Business Analytics at ICADE. “Although it is true that I have already lost this season, I will have three full years left to reach the next Olympic event, Los Angeles 28. And that is where we are going to give everything,” he comments with a smile. Because she speaks on behalf of all her teammates, along with whom she achieved a seventh place in the last French event that earned them an Olympic diploma, although it seemed insufficient to them. «We were very angry not to have gone further in the competition, since we had a good tournament, but we soon gave value to what we had achieved and saw that it was not so bad. It was the first step to achieve the highest levels in the next Olympic event,” he remembers. That will be when he will have to bring out all his quality and charisma to support a team with which he already stood out in the 2023 Nations Cup, where Spain won and she was named the best of the tournament. «I have always been the smallest of the group and in the next competitions (in the meantime a European and a World Cup will arrive) I will gain more experience. For me it is a gift to be able to live together and focus on my more veteran colleagues to contribute more and more my grain of sand to the team. This sum of will keeps the ‘redsticks’ with a recurring objective in their minds: repeat the gold medal that the pioneers of this modality won in Barcelona 92. MORE INFORMATION news Si Rafael Jódar: another Rafa with his feet on the ground news If María Forero, her stride won football news Yes A world leader in the making“It would be a dream come true, I am not going to deny it. What these women achieved was exceptional and we would love to be able to repeat it. I am also lucky to have the captain of that team, Mercedes Coghen, right here, who is a constant encouragement,” he acknowledges. This, for someone who came to this environment by chance, is quite a luxury. “I played everything at school, I was good at sports, especially soccer, but my father signed me up for hockey at the Country Club because some friends’ daughters also did it, and from then on I couldn’t give it up.” , he remembers with passion. «I moved up the categories and the successes came as a normal thing, almost without realizing it. I am fortunate that they have always trusted me a lot and have supported me, so when I reached the senior level after having already been international in the youth teams, I realized that I had the level to undertake greater heights. And so much so that he had it, because in just two years he reached some Olympic Games. with its own seal. «Although I am a winger, I am not looking to score goals as much as to give assists, all with a lot of drive and intensity. I am very physical and I really like running with the ball. And mentally, I never get frustrated. “Those are my qualities,” he summarizes. Spanish fury is still more alive than ever.

