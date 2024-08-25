Blanca Ochoa (Barcelona, ​​1964) had been working as a lawyer for three decades when she decided to “experiment a little” and join Wa4steam, a women’s association business angels which invests in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) startups founded by women. At the beginning of the year she assumed the presidency, a position that is elected every two years, “enough time to establish the projects.”

Ask. When and why was Wa4steam created?

Answer. We started out as an association in 2018. We come from a European-funded programme that provided training in different business schools on the continent to encourage more women to invest. The initiative started after a study carried out by the European Union, which found that one of the factors that led to there being so few women entrepreneurs, especially in the fields of science and technology, was that they were not receiving funding. Only 2% of all private capital moving in Europe reaches women’s projects. We took the course at IESE, and when we finished we decided to put into practice what we had learned.

P. Why is it necessary to invest in projects led by women?

R. For many reasons, we need to take action, because if not, we will never be able to match up to China or the United States. It is not a question of equality or justice, which is also the case, but above all a question of productivity, competitiveness, being at the forefront of technology and where the economic world is moving. Europe is falling far behind. Only if all those women who are not accessing management positions or technological companies or professions are incorporated, will we be able, at the very least, to try to compete with China and the United States.

P. How has the investment evolved since Wa4steam began?

R. We started by investing in four or five projects. We have become more professional, although we do everything on a voluntary basis. We have gained experience, knowledge, method and process. At the beginning it is very difficult to get good projects, you have to already have a name in the market, they have to know you as a reference. It is not that we took on anything, but we did not have such a reach. Now we try to see all the projects at a Spanish level. Before we were more focused on Madrid and Barcelona. Currently we have 31 participations and we have been in 55 rounds of financing. Our average ticket is 90,000 euros and the maximum is 295,000 euros.

P. What is the main obstacle you encounter when choosing a project?

R. Finding projects with a female founder on the team. We invest in projects with a woman on the founding team, but one that is relevant, whether in the share capital, or as the CEO, or the principal investigator. Not a woman who has been put in as a showpiece. We go to a lot of startup presentations at all the investment forums and there are many times that we leave empty-handed because they do not meet our requirements. We want them to be science, innovation and technology projects, that have a valuation of up to five million euros, that have a minimum initial financing that has allowed them to develop a product and that, more or less, are already starting the business. There are exceptions, because as we invest a lot in health, projects in this field take a long time to develop. If instead of requiring a woman on the entrepreneurial team we required a man, we would have all the ones in Spain. But, with the requirement of a woman, it becomes quite complicated.

P. How does the lower presence of women in the Steam sector affect you?

R. As there is a lack of vocations at the educational level, there are fewer women entrepreneurs in these fields. And the few that there are, I think they have the handicap of financing. There are leaps, in which women are left behind. First, the gap in training in these careers. Then the gap in professional and entrepreneurial prospects, then the gap in not finding adequate financing for their projects. All this makes women discouraged because you say, ‘it’s going to be so complicated’, why am I going to start a business if I’m not going to get financing? If they’re going to put obstacles in my way. If when I go to make presentations to venture capitalists or business angels, everyone is going to be men. And it’s not that they can’t give you money, but it’s that in their heads, it’s incredible, but they’re always thinking about their equals. In a team in which everyone is a guy, young, with a shirt, ambitious.

P. Do you find much difference between a man and a woman when it comes to presenting their projects?

R. Women have a different way of approaching and expressing ourselves, it’s not that we’re not ambitious. An anecdote that serves to explain what I’m saying. Recently, at a meeting, I was talking to an entrepreneur about her presentation and she was explaining to me her plan for international expansion. She told me that she would start in Portugal, which is the closest, and maybe in two years she could move to France. A very realistic vision of saying I have this money and these possibilities. Later, in the afternoon, I was at a presentation by a man, who boldly put the United States in his international expansion. It’s not that I think what this guy is doing is bad, he’s raising money and at this moment that’s what he has to say.

P. What could public administrations do to promote female entrepreneurship?

R. The startup law was a great step and is a very good starting point, but it can be improved. With regard to women investing in women’s projects, we have two proposals that we are trying to sell to all parliamentary groups. One is to encourage more business angel networks, giving them some small public aid, because women are more comfortable investing in groups, it gives us more security. The more there are, the more money goes to entrepreneurial projects. The other is that we do not receive the tax deductions established by the startup law, which are quite attractive and make people invest for that benefit. But it is only for individuals, those of us who do it as a group do not receive them.

P. How important are role models in encouraging more women to start projects in the steam sector?

R. It is a very cultural and family issue. There are many missing references, but above all at the family level. I blame myself for this. I told my son to study industrial engineering, I was very clear about it. And instead I told my daughter to study business management and administration. We must tell girls to study engineering, because it has good professional opportunities, they will earn money, see interesting topics, be at the top of innovation.

P. To start a business, do you have to come from a wealthy family?

R. I don’t think so. Universities are doing a lot to encourage entrepreneurship as part of their programs. Young people increasingly see it as an alternative. You don’t need to have a very rich family behind you, because there are also many programs for help, acceleration, incubation. There are public funds. And then there is already a professional market where you know that if your project is good, you will have initial help from business angels and then from private equity funds. You don’t need to be a super-millionaire to set up your company. I think young people are aware of that. What happens is that there is more of a culture of entrepreneurship and not so much of innovation, technology and science. There is a lot of entrepreneurship in services.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda