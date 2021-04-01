White Li she laughs incredulously when she is reminded that she is considered a “myth and legend” of dance. “I am excited that my work is recognized, but what I like most about the world is sharing it with the public.” Grenadian by birth and a New Yorker by training, this choreographer, dancer and filmmaker leads the artistic direction of the Teatros del Canal and has just debuted as director of the Madrid en Danza Festival that, between April 7 and May 30, will become the capital of Spain in the world heart of the art in movement. “We have achieved something that many European cities do not have: taking the theaters open for nine months and making them safe. This is exemplary and almost unique in the world »he proclaims.

Keep your distance, apply hydroalcoholic gel, undergo a temperature control, use a mask … Blanca Li has verified that the public who go to the theater comply with the protocol effortlessly. “It seems they have done it all their lives.” The same thing happens to her. With a maximum capacity of 60%, at first I saw the room half empty … “Now, on the other hand, I see it full, I have stopped noticing the missing seats. In addition, there is incredible emotion among the spectators ». Do not get discouraged and go as far as possible “as far as possible” are the mottos that encourage this optimistic and positive choreographer.

Blanca Gutierrez Ortiz was born in Granada 57 years ago and she is the third of seven siblings, some of them as famous as the film director Chus Gutiérrez. “And Tao, my older brother, who has composed the music for many Chus films and my shows.” They grew up in a “very festive” house where people sang, danced and “always had thousands of cousins.” The Gutiérrez brothers loved performing musicals and their parents empowered them … “Hala, give it a little while and make us something”, they said.

Blanca remembers herself as an “ultra-physical” child unable to stay still. And not much has changed. “I can hardly be sitting in a chair,” she confesses. Luckily, dance has helped me channel all this energy that I have. She was not yet six years old and she already knew that when she grew up she wanted to be a dancer. But gymnastics got in his way. At 12, he was competing at a high level on the national rhythmic gymnastics team. “There I learned what it is to overcome, to reach a goal.” At 15, however, he quit. His free and creative soul felt limited in a discipline where “everything was measured and scored.”

He decided that his thing was to dance. And at the age of 16 he created his first choreography. “I quickly found my way in the creative sense.” New York opened the doors to the best training centers for him, where he had world dance figures such as Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham as teachers. There he came into contact with hip hop and met the French-Korean mathematician and graffiti artist Étienne Li, whom he defines as “the love of my life.” They were not yet married when Blanca decided to adopt their last name. “It’s that you in France say Gutiérrez and it’s an hour to spell it,” he explains. But my boy came and said: Li, ele i. And they understood him. So one day I said to him: look, man, do you know what I’m saying? That as of today my name is Li too. Because I also love Blanca Li, she is like Manolita Chen, she looks divine. I decided that that was going to be my stage name. And from there my life changed ».

Before Blanca had had a bar in Madrid. His name was ‘El Calentito’ and in the middle of the Madrid scene he sang with his sister Chus in ‘Las Xoxonees’, a ‘flamenco-rap’ group. Rossy de Palma, who at that time was working in a nearby bar, sang in ‘Peor Imposible’. The two used to meet at parties, concerts and “supercut tours” and that ended up twinning them. “Uuuyyy, Rossy and I have a very intense past,” jokes Blanca. They also have parallel lives. Both have resided in Paris and have inspired Gaultier and other fashion greats.

Li has never concealed his “hooligan side.” Some criticized her wild intervention in the program ‘La Resistencia’, but she, who not in vain did cabaret in Pigalle, defends it. «I had a great time. I’m a bit of a clown in my normal life and I love it. A feminist on her mother’s side, Blanca is the daughter of a great entrepreneur who ran an industrial cleaning company with 500 workers at a time when conciliation was not even contemplated. «It has been a great example for me. And now that I have two children, I often ask myself: how would my mother do it with seven? ».