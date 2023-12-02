In 2010, when she was on her way to see a property in Toledo to consider her purchase, in a poorly marked change of grade, a train ran over the car of Blanca Entrecanales Domecq (Madrid, 64 years old). The car – she shows photographs on her cell phone – went flying and became a poem, but she, one of the heirs of the Acciona empire founded by her father, emerged unharmed. Yes, she bought the farm, but renovated inside as she was because of what she had just gone through she renamed it with a more appropriate name: El Milagro. There she started a personal project: an organic farm that since 2014 has offered 100% organic meats, fruits, vegetables or eggs. Products consumed by Queen Letizia and that all come from the 302-hectare Toledo farm inaugurated by Alberto de Monaco.

There, Entrecanales offers coffee in a cozy, beige room, accompanied by Gustavo (the person in charge of production) and Gustavo (the agronomist). Through the window you can see a huge, white, spotted horse pulling a buggy. A couple of cooks with a huge “Blanca” printed on their apron run from here to there (their children and grandchildren will arrive that weekend) while Bianca and Gina, two of his little dogs, jump from sofa to sofa and allow themselves to be caressed by the photographer. When he suggests going to the stables to photograph her on a wall with ivy, Entrecanales is enthusiastic about her idea. It’s starting to rain, but he doesn’t care. “I don’t mind getting wet.” It is clear that she calls the shots. In fact, she begins the interview.

Answer. Do you know what a capon is?

Ask. Well, a stuffed chicken.

R. No, it is sold stuffed, but it is a coated chicken.

Q. Like oxen, to make them fat?

R. Exact.

Q. Hey, how does someone like you become a farmer?

R. I am a restless woman. It is true that in life you make plans, but then what happens happens. At a moment of change in my life (I also separated), since I had the farm, I knew that I didn’t want hunting and I said: well, I’m going to produce food.

Q. That life change involved an accident.

R. We came from Oropesa, there was a mound that hid the train. He threw us into the air. We were born again. People then asked us if we saw the tunnel.

Q. Did you see it?

R. Nothing. I saw smoke, dirt, but I didn’t review my life or anything.

Q. Did you do it later?

R. Well, a friend, a psychologist and a bit of a witch, told me that in six months my life was going to change. So it was. Surely, on an unconscious level, everything changed. It was a miracle of salvation in my personal life, which changed a lot. The farm gave me a lot of hope, fighting every day. It is also a family gathering place… I love that my grandchildren see me as a farmer.

Blanca Entrecanales Domecq, at the Dehesa El Milagro organic farm. Samuel Sanchez

Q. What was the first step?

R. I saw a regenerative agriculture course in Ronda, it was from a man who came from Australia. They talked about interesting things that you have to go to with a clear head: about the importance of the soil, about how good it is to have animals alongside agriculture… They taught us the holistic concept.

Q. Holistic?

R. Of hello, all. It must be applied to the concept of the farm. Taking care of everything, not doing too much of one thing but a little of everything… Everything well managed.

Q. In equilibrium?

R. For me, balance is the best word in the vocabulary. If you apply it to everything in life it works very well; extremism is fatal. But to be specific, it applies to livestock: small plots with livestock rotations, using water well, taking care of the soil: because the families of microorganisms are very important.

Q. What is the star product?

R. The capon. Last year we didn’t have any, because we opted for stuffed chicken. Poulet farci, which sounds better, right? But this year we have returned to the stuffed capon. And now we have produced very good elaborate meats in sauce.

Blanca Entrecanales Domecq, on the farm. Samuel Sanchez

Q. When do they obtain the ecological certificate?

R. This is important. It’s in a lot of places, but it seems like no one knows what it is, right? They watch it a lot, suddenly an inspector appears, checks the soil, the eggs… that everything is free of chemicals.

Q. If there is one thing that differentiates The miracle above all else, what would it be.

R. Well look, I really like a phrase: excellence from the origin. I like perfection, and I want to reach the consumer by doing things right from the first step. I am very demanding with my palate. From farm to table, everything taken care of.

Q. Hey, what had Albert of Monaco missed here?

R. Well… he came here by chance. He has a foundation in defense of the environment, he was in Madrid and the director of the foundation there told him about the farm, and he came to see it.

Q. How do you receive someone like that?

R. He came at seven in the afternoon and spent the night, we organized a dinner. I set up a small ethnographic museum of the area in the room where we had dinner, with a painting by Sorolla that my grandfather had given me.

Q. They say that the Queen buys products from him…

R. Well, the Royal House. Yes, they buy chicken, carcasses and bones for broth, which are very fashionable… Hey, they like to eat well and take care of themselves; and I am delighted.

