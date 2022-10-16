By

Blanca Ares (Madrid, 12/30/1970) he retired from the courts at just 26 years old, but the mark he left on Spanish basketball is indelible. Leader of the Selection that hung the first European gold in Perugia, he was also three times champion of the League and three of the Cup. A successful career and life summed up in the theory of the three C’s: head, heart and character.

Second Hall of Fame and second time that she will attend as a winner. !! Congratulations!!

I’m very happy. Being in one was incredible, imagine being in two. It is a perfect finishing touch to a professional career. It’s like when you graduate.

In 2021, the ’93 Women’s National Team entered the Hall of Fame as a team, what do you remember from that night in Seville?

It was very exciting. He allowed me to meet again with my teammates who, apart from teammates, are friends. For almost 30 years we have continued to maintain our friendship. In the end it is one of the most beautiful things that sport gives you. Apart from the triumphs and sporting satisfactions, you have friends who are really like family.



Enlarge BASKETBALL 21The members of the National Team that won the gold in 1993.

Antonio Pizarro (DIARIO AS)



His first contact with basketball was as a result of a lie. He told a friend that you played for Real Madrid.

Lies don’t always go wrong… although you have to try to avoid them, in my case it went very well. That lie shows a bit of what my character has always been, especially in my most competitive stage or in my younger days: I never wanted to be less, I never wanted to be left behind. A friend told me that she played basketball at the Real Club Canoe and I told her, neither short nor lazy, that I also played, when I had never played in my life. The worst of all is that she asked me where and the first team that came to mind was Real Madrid, so I told her I played for the women’s Real Madrid. The lie gave of itself. They took me to do the tests at the Canoe. I remember there were two brothers named Fernando and Mario Vidal. They tested me, they asked me if I played basketball and I told them again yes, in the women’s Real Madrid. Imagine the laughter that night, because they obviously knew that Madrid didn’t have a women’s team and they also saw me play…

How did that first test go?

It was horrible. I didn’t even know the rules, but they must have seen something in me, probably the nerve. In addition, she was tall, she was already 1.81 at 13 years old. I didn’t make my debut at Canoe, because a month or so later my father, who worked at El Corte Inglés, was assigned to the Canary Islands. And there I did start playing, at Sandra Gran Canaria.

His story sounds like something out of a movie. Domingo Díaz discovers her on leaving school.

Yes, Domingo was in a red Skoda, he saw me and rolled down the window to ask me what my name was and how tall I was. He invited me to go the next day to the Rodríguez Monroe court to try out. He asked me if he played basketball and I told him no. The lie gave no more of itself. Since my father had been transferred and I didn’t have any friends there or know many people, I saw it as an opportunity to make friends. The proof? Another disaster! When I arrived, the first thing they did was put a brush on me to sweep the court.

When did you start to feel like a player?

His talent for basketball began to emerge immediately. In six or eight months I was already in the children’s team and I don’t know if I played my first Spanish Championship that first year.

At 15, she made her debut in what is now the Endesa Women’s League.

Was very young. At that time, Sandra Gran Canaria had a reputation, and I think it maintains it, of being an absolutely wonderful youth club from which some of the best players this country has ever had, a club that has won many championships in all categories. deformation. Begoña Santana and Domingo Díaz have worked and work very well with young people. Perhaps also, due to the few resources available at the time, they made us debut very young. We were a team of girls accompanied by two Americans, but we managed quite well.

What do the figures of Begoña Santana and Domingo Díaz mean to you?

I could say almost everything. For me there are three basic pillars in my sports career. They were in my beginnings and then the teacher Miki Vukovic, already in my adult years. They are the people who have marked my career the most. But they influenced much more than Miki in my personal appearance.

He entered the ADO Siglo XXI plan. Four years of basketball, basketball and basketball. How was the experience?

They were four years dedicated body and soul to basketball. It was very hard, because at that time you had to study yes or yes and combine training sessions of five or six hours a day and university studies was not easy at all. We had very little time left for leisure. But I remember that time with a lot of nostalgia, with a lot of affection. It made me forge bonds of friendship that are still maintained today.

They must have lived many things together. The year before the Games, for example, they played 37 games with a tour around the world.

We didn’t mind sacrificing and giving up a lot. If they told me today that I had to repeat that concentration again, I probably wouldn’t do it, but at that time it was an honor to be on the Olympic team.

Is that fifth place in the Games, after four years of hard work, one of the thorns you keep from your time as a player?

Perhaps I have more nailed the one of not having been able to be champion of Europe with the Dorna Godella. With the perspective of time, you understand that that year was not our moment, the team still had a little bit left and the following year we won European gold in Perugia. In the end the work was done, what happens is that in the Games playing at home weighed on us a bit, it turned against us.

In an interview he confessed that that medal did not have the deserved repercussion. Do you feel a little envious of the repercussion that subsequent successes have had?

An unquestionable fact is the issue of social networks. In our time there was nothing. For me, all the achievements that we achieved are worth ten times more, because they did not pay much attention to us. When we were playing the final of the European Championship in Perugia, they were broadcasting the Tour de France, which was Indurain. Undoubtedly, Indurain is Indurain, but I think that right now that match would have been televised all over the world. I’m not going to tell you that I don’t feel a bit envious, but if there are still people who consider me among the three or five best players in Spain, it’s because I did something right.

Do you consider yourself the first great reference in women’s basketball?

Not much less. When I reached the elite, one of the best players in the history of Spanish basketball, Rocío Jiménez, had retired. I came to a team where there were very established players like Wonny Geuer, Carolina Mújica… They were players from whom you could learn a lot. I think I was one more. There were many players before who marked the way for us.

Díaz-Miguel even told him that he was the most difficult person he had ever trained. How was Blanca Ares a player?

A person who did not settle, who did not take no for an answer, to whom you had to argue everything because he would not stay calm… He was a difficult person, but Domingo and Begoña could also say that I was not a raft of oil. The good thing is that it is not difficult for me to admit that I am wrong. I have never believed that I was in possession of the absolute truth, but I have always wanted things to be argued.

He retired from the National Team at 23 years old and 126 games behind him and from professional basketball at 26, why so soon?

I went through a very difficult personal time, I didn’t feel like continuing to be active… Later, when I could have recovered, the offer to work at Canal+ commenting on the men’s basketball league matches had already come up, I was also on commentator with the WNBA… In the end I preferred to focus my career in another way.

It could be the first in the WNBA.

I was the first to be called up to play there, but when the WNBA called me up it was still a project. In the end, they didn’t offer me financial facilities, accommodation, a car… They invited me to go, but it was a bit like “find your life when you arrived”, so I didn’t even consider it.

And looking back, do you regret it?

Honestly no. I didn’t find any attraction in it, nor would it now.

Years ago, her husband, Sergio Scariolo, told us that his children did not give so much importance to the 2009 gold because there was already one in their house.

My children have grown up in this environment of basketball, awards… I imagine they will be like the children of an actor or actress who are tired of seeing them in the movies or on television. Our children are proud of what their father and mother have achieved, but there are times when they feel it more like a weight, especially in the case of my son Alessandro, who is also a basketball player.

Do you talk a lot about basketball in your house?

Basketball lives in my house. My husband spends hours and hours watching games on television and I also have a son who plays in the United States, so when we don’t watch Sergio’s games, we watch Aless’s games. Basketball is a very important part of our lives, it is not easy to remove it from the four walls of our house. He has given us many joys and is deeply rooted within us.

Years ago, Sergio gave you an encyclopedia with everything that had been published about you. Do you keep looking at it from time to time?

It has six beautiful volumes, with a wonderful binding, which compile my entire career since I started at Sandra Gran Canaria for youth. It is one of the gifts that has made me most excited in my life. I have it in Marbella, but I don’t just browse through it. The last time we were sitting in an armchair seven ex-players looking at the books, because my photos are also their photos.

How did the gold of the Berlin Eurobasket live?

I think like everyone. It has been a very pleasant surprise and not because I trusted this team and these guys less, quite the opposite, I think that if something distinguishes us Spaniards it is the claw, the desire, the pride. It is enough for you to tell a Spaniard that he cannot do something for him to want to do it. He had a suitcase for three days and I had to stay, but don’t see how excited that change of plans made me. Blessed surprise!

You explained success with the theory of the three C’s: head, heart and fuck… let’s say character.

It is my life motto and I think it is key in any field. In sports, for example, we Spaniards are neither the tallest nor the strongest… we are not the best at all. So why are we always there and competing in all sports? We have a competitive gene.

She has a pavilion in Leganés with her name on it, she has written a book with her husband (“Hablando en plata”), she has been a commentator, she has worked in the field of insurance, what is left for her to do in life?

We all have things to do and if not bad things go… Now, for example, we are dedicated to the Cesare Scariolo Foundation for children with leukemia in Andalusia and all of East Africa. We must continue contributing our grain of sand to society so that things go a little better. Apart from the Foundation, golf, reading, my dogs and my family occupy almost my entire life. Golf is one of my most recent passions. When I really like something, it becomes an obsession where I want to achieve excellence. I hate wasting time, that’s why I give myself 100% in what I do. I am a tremendously perfectionist person. If I can’t find that passion or I’m not good at it, I have no problem abandoning it.