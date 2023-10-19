Blanca 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode, 19 October

Tonight, Thursday 19 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Blanca 2 will be broadcast, the TV series starring Maria Chiara Giannetta, based on the novels by Patrizia Rinaldi. The series is directed by Jan Maria Michelini for the first three episodes and Michele Soavi for the other three. Where to watch Blanca 2 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Blanca 2 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Blanca 2 on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast, each lasting 100 minutes. The premiere will air on Thursday 5 October 2023; the sixth and last on Thursday 9 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):