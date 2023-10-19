Blanca 2: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 19 October

Tonight, Thursday 19 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Blanca 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the TV series starring Maria Chiara Giannetta, based on the novels by Patrizia Rinaldi. The series is directed by Jan Maria Michelini for the first three episodes and Michele Soavi for the other three. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the third episode, entitled Blind Corner, while Blanca works on a murder case that occurred at the Ferraris stadium, her friend Stella arrives in Genoa to introduce her to her new boyfriend. On the sentimental front for our heroine there is no shortage of skirmishes with Liguori, who begins to date Veronica, while she becomes increasingly closer to Sebastiano. While Lucia increasingly needs her as a point of reference, Polibomber returns to threaten the police station.

Blanca 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Blanca 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? The actors and actresses who contributed, with their characters, to the success of the drama during the first season were highly confirmed. However, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Giuseppe Zeno, Pierpaolo Spollon and the rest of the cast are joined by some new faces. Let’s see together all the main actors with their respective roles:

Maria Chiara Giannetta: Blanca Ferrando

Giuseppe Zeno: Inspector Michele Liguori

Pierpaolo Spollon: Sebastiano

Enzo Paci: Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mauro Bacigalupo

Sara Ciocca: Lucia Ottonello

Federica Cacciola: Stella, Blanca’s best friend

Ugo Dighero: Leone Ferrando, Blanca’s father

Gualtiero Burzi: agent Nello Carità

Michela Cescon: Elena

Stefano Dionisi: Polibomber

Chiara Baschetti: Veronica Alberici

Raffaele Esposito: Paolo Sivori

Carlo Sciaccaluga: Ivan Scarabotti

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the first episode of Blanca 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.