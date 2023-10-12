Blanca 2: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Thursday 12 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Blanca 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the TV series starring Maria Chiara Giannetta, based on the novels by Patrizia Rinaldi. The series is directed by Jan Maria Michelini for the first three episodes and Michele Soavi for the other three. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the second episode, entitled The Dog Thief, Blanca Ferrando and Michele Liguori investigate clandestine dog fights and join forces to stop them. But work issues cannot distract Blanca from the intricate moment she is experiencing on a personal level. The protagonist will arouse Liguori’s jealousy. Meanwhile, Lucia Ottonello finds it increasingly difficult to stay close to Ferrando. She feels betrayed by her and therefore flatly refuses her company. Meanwhile, Blanca is increasingly closer to Sebastiano. This does not escape Michele Liguori, who is evidently jealous of their relationship. Blanca will also have to commit to keeping her jealousy at bay when Veronica reappears, a charming lawyer who is linked to Michele by a friendship cultivated since childhood. Her presence will not please Blanca. To know all the details of the second episode of Blanca 2, all you have to do is wait until Thursday 12 October to watch the episode The Dog Thief.

Blanca 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Blanca 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? The actors and actresses who contributed, with their characters, to the success of the drama during the first season were highly confirmed. However, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Giuseppe Zeno, Pierpaolo Spollon and the rest of the cast are joined by some new faces. Let’s see together all the main actors with their respective roles:

Maria Chiara Giannetta: Blanca Ferrando

Giuseppe Zeno: Inspector Michele Liguori

Pierpaolo Spollon: Sebastiano

Enzo Paci: Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mauro Bacigalupo

Sara Ciocca: Lucia Ottonello

Federica Cacciola: Stella, Blanca’s best friend

Ugo Dighero: Leone Ferrando, Blanca’s father

Gualtiero Burzi: agent Nello Carità

Michela Cescon: Elena

Stefano Dionisi: Polibomber

Chiara Baschetti: Veronica Alberici

Raffaele Esposito: Paolo Sivori

Carlo Sciaccaluga: Ivan Scarabotti

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the first episode of Blanca 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.