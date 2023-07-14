In these lasts months Disney It has not been able to be the center of attention in terms of blockbusters, as we have seen how they have been easily surpassed by productions such as Super Mario and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And now, the CEO of the company expresses his feelings, blaming one of his own ways that has been called into question.

Through a new conversation with the media Variety, Bob Iger mentions that one of the big mistakes is having a large amount of content in the service Disney+. Since that can overwhelm the people who pay their membership every month, in addition to that, people wait for the big movie releases to eventually come to this one.

This is what it mentions:

There have been some disappointments. We wish some of our newer releases would have worked better. It doesn’t reflect as a problem from a staff perspective, but I think in our eagerness to grow our content significantly to primarily serve our streaming offerings, we ended up recording our people much further, in terms of their time and your focus. beyond where they had been.

In addition to this, Iger points out that Marvel He has thrown in so many ways to approach his universe that people have just gotten tired of following the current line of the MCU, since there are movies and series, which are all connected. So releasing fewer products per month is something that they are currently trying to implement for financial gain.

This leads to the delay you had The Marvelsa tape that was going to be released in July but will now do so in November.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It is true that his latest projects have not met with a lot of quality, let’s see if projects like the Ahsoka series can turn things around. I don’t see a promising future for The Marvels, but the Loki series could be interesting.