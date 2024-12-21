American actress Blake Lively has sued the director and co-star with her of the film It Ends With Us (Break the circle), Justin Baldoni, whom he accuses of sexual harassment during recording and of a subsequent smear campaign, local media reported this Saturday.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ and that according to The New York Times was filed Friday in California, accuses Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of embarking on a “multi-level plan” to damage Lively’s reputation after she complained about the “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviors” suffered during filming.

The plan, according to the lawsuit, included a social media campaign and the publication of news to damage Lively’s reputation.

“These claims are completely false, scandalous and intentionally lewd, with the intent to publicly hurt,” Baldoni’s defense stated.

Lively told The New York Times who hopes that your demand “help protect other people that they can be attacked.”

Break the circlean adaptation of Collen Hoover’s best-selling 2016 romance novel, was released in August and exceeded expectations at the box office despite the release being marred by rumors of discord between the two leads and Baldoni stepped away from promoting the film.