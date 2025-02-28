Blake Lively He has hired a CIA former stabbing linked to the United States government to manage his legal battle against the director and co -star of the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ Justin Baldonias reported on Friday the specialized magazine Variety. The American actress is working with Nick Shapiroformer personnel deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“The team of litigation of Mrs. Lively has hired Mr. Shapiro to advise him with the legal communications strategy for the current demand for sexual harassment and reprisals that takes place in the South District of New York, “says a statement from the interpreter’s legal team obtained by Variety.

The actress accused in a complaint in December both Baldoni and Wayfarer studies to carry out a “several level plan” for damage your reputationafter she complained about “repeated sexual harassment and disturbing behaviors” suffered during filming. This plan, according to the demand, included a campaign on social networks and the publication of news to damage Lively’s reputation during the film’s promotion tour.

Legal battle

Baldoni counteratacious on January 16 with Another demand against Lively and her husbandactor Ryan Reynolds, to defend against accusations of sexual harassment, as well as the alleged discredit campaign against the actress.

The lawyers of the director of ‘It Ends With Us’ ask the Court – who set for March 9, 2026 the trial – a amount of 400 million dollars as damages.