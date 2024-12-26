The latest support that has come out to Blake Lively in her crusade with Justin Baldoni is Brandon Sklenar, co-star of the film which has given rise to the entire conflict, Break the circle.

Sklenar posted a direct link to the legal documents posted on The New York Times and wrote: “For the love of God, read this.” She also tagged Blake’s Instagram account and He added a red heart emoticon.

The lawsuit that the actress has filed against her partner and director in the film has shaken Hollywood. After the message from her sister, actress Robyn Lively, and many illustrious faces and names from the mecca of cinema, this new support comes to reaffirm the actress, about whom Baldoni has launched a campaign to try to damage her image, as she has reported.

Unlike what happened with Justin Baldoni, The relationship that emerged between Blake and Brandon during filming was cordial and relaxed, In fact, the actors always seemed happy and very comfortable while filming their scenes.

Sklendar already referred to the film that ended in this unexpected way when rumors began to emerge that there were problems between its protagonists.

Still from ‘Breaking the Circle’, between Lively and Baldoni. Cinemania

“Vilining the women who put their heart and soul into making this film, because they believe so strongly in their message, it seems counterproductive and diverts attention from what this movie is really about. In fact, it is just the opposite of the purpose it intends to convey,” he said.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes should not, and I hope not, detract from our intentions in making this film. It has been disheartening to see the amount of negativity that is being projected on the internet,” he said.