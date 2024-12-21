The popular actress and producer Blake Lively (‘Gossip Girl’) has sued the director and co-star of the film ‘Breaking the Circle’, Justin Baldoni, for sexual harassment, according to ‘TMZ’. The actress has alleged that Baldoni tried to mount a smear campaign against her and that his behavior caused her and her family “severe emotional distress». The actor and director’s lawyer has responded to the specialized portal ‘Variety’ that the lawsuit is “full of categorically false accusations.”

According to information from ‘TMZ’, the actress and her lawyers, in addition to her husband, actor and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, met with the now-defendant before the production of ‘Breaking the Circle’. At that meeting they agreed on some very striking measures before the actress and producer joined the project. Among them were that Baldoni “no longer show nude videos or images of women to Blake, no longer mention Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction’, no longer discuss sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no longer mention genitals.” from the cast and crew, not asking any more questions about Blake’s weight, and not mentioning Blake’s dead father any more,” according to TMZ.

Lively also allegedly demanded that Baldoni not add any more “sex scenes, oral sex, or on-camera climaxes” outside of what was in the movie script that she had approved before filming began. The film’s distributor, Sony Pictures, reportedly approved Lively’s requests, according to TMZ, but the lawsuit goes on to accuse Baldoni of “social manipulation” and launching a campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation in the aftermath.

Something that was evident during the promotion of the film. The entire cast, and not just Lively, had distanced themselves from the director, Justin Baldoni, and agreed not to answer any questions about him. In addition, the promotional campaign was very controversial and made Blake Lively an object of ridicule, to the point that some asked for her “cancellation” because in the promotion she was selling ‘Breaking the Circle’ as a romantic comedy when the film is about the mistreatment of women in young couples.









“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives made such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their representatives, as another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation, which was generated based on his own comments and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were publicly observed, in real time and without editing, which allowed the internet to generate its own views and opinions,” the lawyer for the director and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, said in the magazine ‘Variety’.