Without saying anything they have said everything. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds already have their fourth child at home and far from communicating it on their networks by uploading a photograph with the newborn baby’s hand or foot, they have continued with their lives completely naturally. As such, the actress has uploaded a snapshot with her husband and her mother-in-law in which she is seen without any belly, thus showing that she had already given birth. The interpreter of ‘Gossip girls’ wrote “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. I’ve been busy”, under the image of her with her family and another series of photographs with the food that she had been preparing for the occasion.

Wearing a tight black T-shirt and jeans, his followers turned to congratulate him, surprised that he had already been able to put on jeans. The post exceeded a million and a half likes in just 15 hours and already had almost 3,000 comments.

The couple, who already had three children, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, had not announced their fourth pregnancy either, although in September last year, the actress decided to upload some photos in a swimsuit with her prominent tummy to ward off the photographers who were guarding her house to get the first image of her pregnancy.

The last time we saw her at a public event with her husband was last November, when Ryan Reynolds received a tribute at the American Film Library Annual Awards. On that occasion, she was able to verify how advanced the gestation was. At the moment, the day of birth and the sex of the baby are not known.