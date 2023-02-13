With the arrival of a new member of the family, fathers and mothers usually react in a more or less predictable way on social networks: they announce the arrival with a photo of the baby or, failing that, those who want to protect the minor’s identity, with an image of himself in which his face cannot be seen. Blake Lively, 35, and Ryan Reynolds, 46, have not opted for one or the other. In fact, they have not even made an announcement as such, but have preferred that their followers deduce when they see Lively that the couple, in fact, has already welcomed their fourth child, whose sex is unknown for now. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. I’ve been busy,” the actress wrote, referring to the Super Bowl, along with a photograph of Reynolds and her, in which the actress appears, unlike previous images, now without her gut pregnant woman who has accompanied her during the last months.

The last image that Lively had shared on their social media pregnant was on January 3, about five weeks ago, and the exact date on which she gave birth is unknown. In the photograph published now you can see the couple with his mother, Tammy, smiling. Lively also wanted to share some photos of the dishes prepared to follow the Super Bowl final. The publication accumulates thousands of comments in which users comment on Lively’s physical change, congratulate her or ask her when she gave birth.

It’s no surprise that Lively and Reynolds, married for more than 10 years, have chosen not to make an official baby announcement. Both have always tried to protect the identity of their three daughters and their privacy, denouncing the harassment of the press. A few months ago, the interpreter herself shared a carousel of images in which she showed her appearance during pregnancy at different daily moments. “Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 men waiting outside my house to see me will leave me alone. You scare me and my children, ”she commented then, before her more than 30 million followers. “Thank you to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children,” she added.

The actress’s fourth pregnancy came to light last September and then there was no announcement from the couple. It was an appearance by the actress at an event, clad in a fitted sequined dress, which revealed the new pregnancy. And it is that the couple has always maintained absolute discretion both in the announcement of pregnancies and in everything that concerns their private life, especially everything that concerns their other three daughters: James, eight years old, Inez, six , and little Betty, three. In fact, the occasions on which they have posed publicly as a family are almost non-existent, and always associated with some event of interest. For example, they were seen together when they inaugurated Reynolds’ star on the Walk of Fame in December 2016, when they posed with their two oldest daughters.