Blake Lively Accused of Romanticizing Domestic Violence With Floral Dresses

American actress and model Blake Lively has been accused of romanticizing domestic violence issues during her promotional tour for the film It Ends With Us, in which she played one of the leading roles. Details are published by Hello.

The film tells the story of an abusive relationship between lovers played by Lively and Justin Baldoni. Fans criticized the TV star’s behavior on tour. She suggested that fans come to the cinema in floral print outfits, since she plays a flower girl in the film. The initiative was not appreciated by the Internet due to the contrast with the issues raised in the film.

In addition, during the tour, Lively does not comment on the problem of domestic violence, but advertises her brands.

Earlier it was reported that Blake Lively appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing luxurious jewelry.