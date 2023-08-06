Sunday, August 6, 2023
Bladed Weapons | The man went on a rampage with an ax on Kiiminki days, he wanted to get into the liquor area

August 6, 2023
in World Europe
Bladed Weapons | The man went on a rampage with an ax on Kiiminki days, he wanted to get into the liquor area

According to the police, the man was intoxicated and in a confused state.

About A 30-year-old man tried to get into the Kiiminkipäivie drinking area in Oulu after midnight by threatening him with an axe, the police say.

According to the police, the man was intoxicated and in a confused state. He threatened and beat the security guards with an axe, but no one was injured in the incident. The police caught the man.

The police are investigating the incident as two counts of aggravated attempted assault and two counts of assault.

