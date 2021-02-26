Blade will make his epic return to the cinema shortly, although this time it will not be Wesley snipes who takes the role of the vampire hunter, but Mahershala Ali.

The cast selection left the fans quite satisfied, although this new version of the character will not fulfill an important expectation that many had.

If you expected to have bloody vampire massacres like in the first movies of Blade, we regret to tell you that you will be left with the desire, because the new film will not be only for adults.

Blade won’t be just for adults

The first trilogy of Blade It stood out for having the famous R rating, which allowed it to show bloody and violent moments, but you can now say goodbye to them.

In a recent interview published by Deadline, Kevin Feige He talked about the classification of the next vampire hunter movie, and clarified that they intend to make it for a wider audience.

‘I think we focus everything on children and adults, so I think your question is if more for adults or more for children. In addition to Deadpool, which has already been established with a certain genre and classification with which we said that we would not get involved when we started working on the film, in addition to that we have not found a story or plot or character that prevents us from using the PG classification- 13 ‘.

This statement makes it very clear that Marvel has no intention of giving Blade the same treatment as the character played by Ryan reynoldsSo you can say goodbye to all the blood

No more beheaded or dismembered.

From what we know, the vampire hunter movie is coming in late 2022, so they still have a lot to reveal before its release.

Even with a more open classification, the new Blade is likely to surprise us, so don’t judge it ahead of time.

